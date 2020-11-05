The Biggest Fraud Ever

Well I could finally sleep (one night without closing an eye, then an entire day at work; sleep is sweet after such a day!) and I think I can offer some reflection.

This massive fraud was already in the making. Still, the brazenness and scale of it astonish. It is also astounding that election fraud is treated so lightly in the US compared to Europe. The voting rules and voting standards are pure Third World.

Those Democrats who thinks local fraud and manipulation are enough to get rid of Trump have learned nothing from the shampeachment theater. Trump is no Romney. He is a fighter, which is why we love him.

Plus: Trump is in. Biden is out. The Supreme Court will be (I very much hope) reasonable. There is so much that is crooked in what has happened that a reasonable person, and a reasonable judge, will immediately see what is what.

I think Trump should go full-scale lawfare, and keep campaigning. He should keep mobilising thousands whilst his opponent embarrasses his dog. He should make clear to everyone whom the people of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Arizona have chosen.

Mind: we might still lose. The world would not end. It would not be the end of the United States. A Great Nation, who has survived far bigger tests, would, with God’s grace, survive this test, too. But there is no denying that, if things were to go the wrong way, this would be a great test for freedoms all over the West, and the influence of China and the illiberal Internet Plutocrats would cast a very sinister shadow over not only on the United States, but the entire Western world.

Still, I think we will win in the end. I just can’t see a fraud of this scale, so foreseen, so obviously prepared months beforehand with the help of unscrupulous judges, will come to pass.

Trump is still in. Biden is still out. The Supreme Court is in good shape. The fraud was evident.

Keep praying.