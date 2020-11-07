Reader Kate R On The Current Situation

“Something is telling me to stand firmly behind President Trump and stay the course. Do not give in to this, do not capitulate, do not get disheartened. We need to be bold right now. We need to say this is obvious fraud (which it is) and that we demand a recount and we demand this go to the Supreme Court if necessary. There is something even bigger than the election that seems to be going on.

Stay BOLD and sure. Don’t talk as if we lost. Don’t admit defeat. Whatever he is doing, get behind it, and pray, pray, pray. He most surely is a warrior, he will not give up. We cannot give up, this is our country, we cannot give in to criminals who pretend we need to have someone ride in on a donkey with the abacus to count votes. That is nonsense.

This is their COUP”.

Yes. There is something bigger than Trump going on.

Give in on this and it is the end of the confidence in the vote, plus a licence to the Dems to steal as much as they please in the corrupt parts of the Country they control.

The consequences could, in the long term, be unimaginable.