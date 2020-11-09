Trump To Hold More Rallies?

I had suggested some days ago that Trump keeps holding rallies, to show the immense support on his side.

The optics are very dangerous when there is one side trying to convince the planet that they have already won, and that’s that. The obvious play here is to create a situation where the Supreme Court has no courage to overturn the verdict of the press.

It appears Trump understands it and will be holding more rallies.

It’s a good idea. It’s bringing the fight both to the courts and to the streets. It’s showing that a nincompoop who couldn’t get 20 people at his rallies has not had more votes than a man adored by the people like he is The New Elvis.

Please support your President as you can, but particularly with your prayers. I wake up at night and pray for him and his cause, and I live one ocean away.

I can tell you as a total fact that many people, here in Europe, perfectly understand what is happening and side with President Trump.

Do not lose courage.

As always, Lord, Thy Will Be Done.

But it should not be because of lack of effort on our side.