The World We Live In: Facebook Censors “Stop The Steal”. MSM Think It Normal.

The article linked here is some days old, but is not a parody. It is a simple fact that a MSM outlets reports about the (mediocre) results of Facebook attempt to censure its members. As if it was the normal, sane, obvious thing to do.

There are lawsuits going on everywhere. The Country is in turmoil. This is, unquestionably, the most contested election in the last decades, 2000 one not excluded.

But for the MSM, this is all fake news, conspiracy theories, Alex Jones stuff. Hey, Facebook needs to stop this. Otherwise where will it end, with people supporting Trump?

Make no mistake: this is the world that awaits you if Biden wins this. Constant indoctrination, and censorship seen as normal by the sheep; they will, as always, follow their evil shepherds in the Democrat party and elsewhere.

I am informed that there will be Stop The Steal gatherings on many State Capitals today. Please try to get information and take part if you can.

And pray. Pray as much as you can. Give thanks to the Lord that he has given us such a fighter as Trump.

However this goes, this guy is a legend.