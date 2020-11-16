The Struggle For Sanity

I wish I were helped to keep my sanity in these trying times.

I have cut the MSM to basically zero (I can’t escape them by virtue of my job, but other than that, they’re dead to me). I pray and try to keep serene.

But I think I should be helped. And I am not.

First culprit is Breitbart. With their always polemic style, they do not hesitate in writing dozen of, ultimately, defeatist headlines just trying to rile up their readers against the Democrats; which, like it or not, is their usual style and what made much of their success.

Countless Breitbart headlines along the lines of Biden “will” do this and Kamala “will” do that, and *that* guy has been appointed, and so on, just send the wrong message. The message should be that Bidet and Kamela “would”, not “will”; that they play government like the children in kindergarten, etc.

Second culprit is Trump. Boy, I love the man. But gosh, I wish he would stop and think before sending many of his tweets. I remember the one when he said that he would “move abroad” if Biden won. Can you imagine George Washington openly contemplating defeat in the midts of the battle, and proclaiming it openly to all his armies? Then there are the many tweets (not just the very recent one) where he says “won” in connection with Biden. One understands the spirit in which it is said, but for heaven’s sake, language is important and tweets should be carefully crafted. Then there would be the matter of all those tweets all or largely in capitals; which, if you ask me, don’t look very self-confident. His lawyers, on the contrary, are much more measured and factual and, therefore, much more reassuring.

Third is Trump’s inaction in the presence of indiscretions concerning him. Fake media reported a “close friend” of him stating he had a phone conversation with the guy, and stating that he was under “no illusion” about the outcome. This comes, mind, as Trump said on Friday that “it can go either way”, another big mistake when the opponents do not say this and pretend their fake victory is as unquestionable as the sun. It is clear now, several days after the phone call, that the phone call’s content was either misinterpreted or willfully falsified. No tweets on that that I know of.

Some might say that Trump is playing 4d chess. I’d be happier with the usual, 3d one, played properly.

This can be won or lost.

But I wish it were played differently from the people on our side.