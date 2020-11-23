Bad Is Good Is Bad: The Dyke Diaries

This article (Achtung: Daily Mail!) about so-called “gay” marriage is, in its tragic way, funny in the total confusion of minds it shows.

The lowdown: “married” dykes are divorcing like you wouldn’t believe. The person who complains about it is one of those her(it, him) self.

The alleged explanation? “Marriage” promotes traditional, normal roles; and dykes are, as we all know, all but normal.

Still, the reasoning goes this way: abnormal people (I agree) want to be normal (you wish; but I agree this is the intent), and so they “marry” and buy themselves the normalcy and the “respectability certificate”, courtesy of the UK Government (I agree). However, nothing in their reality really changes (I agree). Hence, the disorder within translates into the easily to be expected disorder without. No surprises there. What we discover now, say these people, is that the evil they celebrated is, actually, not good at all even for them. My head is spinning.

Still, I wonder: if this normalisation of deviancy is, in fact, a celebration of the normalcy that is just, erm, not there, why all the screeching to get it? My answer: in order to pretend, to delude oneself that some normalcy is there, when this is clearly not the case.

Also, adultery seems to be in play in the vast majority of these, erm, “divorces”. This is another contorted hypocrisy. By definition, these people should be against the rules of normal society. If they aren’t, it means that they live in a world of lies, lies that cause the fast breaking of their relationships.

Mind, I do not think that putting a fake “marriage” label on these arrangements is what make them fail. The label only attracts more attention on something that was there before: the obvious inability to form a real relationships, because the complementarity of male and female, which is at the very core of them, is so obviously missing.

The years since the legalisation of these abominations have shown one thing clearly: the total failure, and the total ridicule, of the attempt to disfigure a God-Given institution for entirely anti-Christian (and, in fact, satanic) purposes.

In the next years, more and more middle-of-the-road, conformist sheeple will come to realise that these people are children playing responsible adult, clamouring for the toys they are not allowed to have, and unable to use them when they get them.

Still, the ridicule on this earth is a very small price to pay. The one that will be paid at death will let everything else pale in comparison.

Pray for the salvation of every soul, “praesertim eas, quae misericordiae Tuae maxime indigent”. But never cease to remind yourself and others what path these people have put themselves on.