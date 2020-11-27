Yesterday we received a very special Thanksgiving gift in the form of a Supreme Court judgment killing Andrew Cuomo’s unconstitutional – nay: outright dictatorial, arbitrary, and God-hating – ban on gathering of more than a few people in churches.

Slowly, sanity is coming back, and the idea that people would not be allowed to gather in church whilst they are allowed to protest, loot, block streets and do any other sort of things which, in the estimation of Mr Cuomo, are more important than these pesky Christians going to Church – where they learn to better love Christ, and better hate Cuomo – has been demolished. Of particular note here is that it appears that Mr Cuomo appears to have “gerrymandered” the boundaries of the zones where you can and cannot do things in order to include in the prohibition as many Jews as he can. I suspect they vote Republican.

Besides the obvious aspect of religious liberty – a concept foreign to Andrew Cuomo, for whom liberty is whatever he allows you to do – there are another couple of aspects of this that I would like to bring to your attention.

The first: this was a five to four decision. Clearly, we are only one Supreme Court Justice away from having religious liberty at the mercy of any sanitary rule that is not applied to most other people. I am, for the record, not surprised that Roberts has now gone full liberal. I normally do not indulge in conspiracy theories, but boy, unless the man has gone full omega to please the wife or to feel he is part of rich liberal elite, they must have something truly terrible on him.

The second: this was a fairly difficult-to-take, quite unpopular decision. The Justices knew they would be accused of “killing people”, being responsible of “genocide”, and all the other nonsense the basement-dwelling Twitter morons love to spit on these occasions, promptly echoed by the North Korean Mainstream Media. One can only hope and pray that this is, so to speak, a signal or at least an indication that those very same Justices will not be afraid to do what is right in the extremely important decisions that are coming to them in the next weeks.

This is why I always stressed, and will continue to do so, that it is important that the anger of the victim of this Mother Of All Electoral Frauds keep being vocal, keep gathering and (peacefully, of course) protesting, and keep spreading the information that is being unearthed day after day. The justices are humans, and if you think that they are not prone to being influenced by the leftists mob and the calls of Biden as “President Elect” I have a bridge I would like to sell you.

Pray, hope, and try not to worry.

Providence is at work, now as ever.