The Greatest Steal Ever

Trump has just thrown in the towel, and I feel I need to make some observations.

Never in my life have I seen, in a First World Country, what I have seen happening with this election. It beggars belief that an advanced Country like the US is a Banana Republic in the way it conducts elections. The Democratic Party is the most anti-democratic, illiberal criminal organisation existing in the Free West. In order to find something comparable, I need to go back to the old Italian Communist Party of the Seventies and beginning of the Eighties. Dastardly sons of a bitch, these and those. The betrayal of the American People would not have been possible without the corruption, the scandalous “FOR SALE” sign of so many elected representatives of the Republicans. I hope the American people take note of this, because it does not make sense to vote for a corrupted official that is merely a tad less bastard than those on the other side. Loeffler and Purdue have got a taste of this yesterday. I am persuaded that their loss was also due to fraud (when you don’t check signatures, you are in Venezuela), but there is no denying that many Republicans have chosen to show two fingers to these despicable individuals, who will now – whatever they may hope – be fully and entirely forgotten. Unless this changes very fast, I see dark days in the future of the United States. The turmoil yesterday in Washington is just a foretaste of what could happen if the Democrats keep stealing elections; and why wouldn’t they, if they get away with it and their Republican colleagues applaud them, hoping to land lucrative consultancies with Facebook, Twitter or Google for their relatives and dear ones? I do not think that the world is ending. I do not think that the Commies are coming. But I think that the United States are entering a phase of dangerous conflict between the people and the tech oligarchs who, as it is now clear, run them through the Democrats.

This is a very sad day, but it is clearly not the end. And no, Trump will not win in 2024, and I hope he runs only to prevent the victory of another RINO, just as Theodore Roosevelt did in 1912. Unless the Democrats starts being afraid of hanging from trees in 2022, 2024 or 2028, and decide to go back to halfway regular elections, they will, from now on, win every election they feel they can get away with. This is the new reality on the ground. Get accustomed to it.

I think I should say two words about Trump, too, but this is not the moment. Perhaps in a quieter day.

Keep praying, and keep being confident that, however things go in this vale of tears, Christ’s victory is always assured.