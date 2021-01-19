You remember “of the people, by the people, and for the people”?

Well, no more.

The Government that is about to be inaugurated is of the fraudsters, by the fraudsters, and against the people.

Cue the 25,000 armed soldiers who will protect the Usurper on the day of his inauguration. A stunning, stunning show of fear.

I make a very easy prediction: Joe Biden will have a Presidency forever marked (even in 100, or 300 years; even if there will be no United States anymore by then) by the fraud that gave rise to it. He will live in fear of being assassinated by some simple member of the public who just can’t stand the fraud, decides that to pull a John Wilkes Booth on him is better than to keep living and somehow gets lucky. He will be fighting against the massive asterisks on his fraudulent Presidency as he struggles to remember his name, his wife, and his job. He will not know if he will be remember more for his being a clown or for his being an usurper. Heck, he will be afraid of his own security detail.

The veritable army (25,000 soldiers) called to protect him has been specially vetted to avoid the risk of any of them shooting at him, instead of protecting him. This is how deep the fear goes.

It is not only that the Emperor has no clothes.

The Emperor knows that he is an usurper, and he lives in fear of those near him.

Enjoy this, Creepy Joe.

The days of sniffing are over. The days of fear are now your own.