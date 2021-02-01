The Pronoun Fight

I do not know if you are observing the same, but it seems to me that this “they/them” thing has gone way too far.

I have been taught, when learning English, that the plural, when people of both sexes are mixed together, is “he” or “him”. This is the same as in Italian. “If a driver is found speeding, he will be fined”. At some point, the utterly pointless “he or she” stuff began, because people wanted to point out that squirrels, generally, don’t drive. Then we had the “they”. I was told that this has been taught in school for a long time. Strange world.

But now it is getting worse, and it is clearly “gender theory”-motivated. You see people mentioning an obvious male (e.g. John Smith) and then refer to the same person as “they”, as in “John Smith had an accident driving his car. They were taken to the hospital”.

I can only imagine that this is first-class, hard-core gender rubbish. I think it is meant to mean that whilst this person is legally known with the name “John Smith”, we do not dare to assume his gender as he could identify as one of the 100 or more “genders” apparently in existence.

This is becoming mainstream, folks. It is slow, but it will happen.

I suggest we do two things: First, we *correct* the person (“Who is they? He is a man!”). Secondly, we use the “they” staff in derogatory manner, when bantering with colleagues, or the like. Same as all those other political correct stuff, like “non seer” for “blind” and “differently able” for “stupid”.

Language is a powerful tool. The leftists know it and use it relentlessly. The people on the right side, too often, don’t understand that words shape thoughts and adopt the use of the left in order to look moderate and kind. It sickens me when otherwise reasonable sites like Breitbart and American Thinker use the word “gay” to say “homosexual” or “sodomite”. They are, wittingly or not, selling out.

Don’t sell out.

Fight for the proper pronoun.