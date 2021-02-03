Fake News and Real Deaths

We live in times in which fake news and pseudo science dominate our lives.

Our most basic freedoms are curtailed, at the whim of our rulers, because of statistics that are easily, and factually, manipulated at ease. Millions of people listen without laughing, and actually taking it seriously, when alleged experts tell us whether we need one, two, or three masks. The entire run of Western economies is negatively influenced by news of impending doom peddled by retarded youth and supporters of Communism .

Don’t get me started on the political world, which has now gone full Bizarro. The Vice President* has actually encouraged unrest for months, even inviting her supporter to pay bail for violent criminals and looters, but nothing happens to her. An election is stolen in front of our very eyes, but you are treated as a subversive for purely mentioning the obvious fact. The (legitimate) President calls for peaceful protests to prevent the steal, and he should be impeached from an office he no longer holds. It truly is bizarre.

Meanwhile, in real life, very concrete things happen whose harsh reality is completely ignored by the media. Last time I looked, around 900000 babies were killed in their own mother’s womb, by the will of their very mothers, every year in the United States alone. These are very real deaths, not manipulation of statistics. Nobody ever mentions them. They do not seem to care.

Let that sink in, and reflect on it next time you see on television people discussing about how many masks we should wear to prevent the, if we are healthy, infinitesimal risk of dying of the Chinese virus.