I always get an adrenaline spike when I read articles like this one.

The immediate issue here is the fact that Bishop Theurillat “resigned” (read: got the boot) around 5 years before the appointed time. The man had implied that the Church has to decide about wymynpriests.

Wrong.

Still, the article linked states that the usual Francis stated:

“On the ordination of women in the Catholic Church, the final word is clear, it was said by St. John Paul II and this remains.”

Also wrong.

JP II did not pronounce any final word on the ordination of wymyn. He never could. The final word is given by the Depositum Fidei, not by this or that Pope.

Reading the words of the Evil Clown, it looks like the question might still have been open before Ordinatio Sacerdotalis; alas, JP II spoke, and that was that. Sorry, folks. It has happened now. If JP had said something different, then… but no, it didn’t happen.

Francis likely says this because to him, everything that came before V II is wrong unless confirmed right by a V II source. Therefore, he sees the prohibition as rooted in John Paul, not the Depositum Fidei, of which I think he barely acknowledges the existence (cfr: Amoris Laetitia).

Alas, we Catholics see it differently: J P has merely reiterated a last word that was there from the beginning of Christianity. He has purely reminded Catholics of an existing reality.

This is not a trivial matter. No Catholics should be led into thinking that a V II Pope can reshape doctrine according to his liking anytime he feels like it. Of course, Frankie boy wants you to think that, but it is simply not the case. Please remind any person, when the occasion arises, about this fundamental traits of the Catholic Church.

As to the Bishop, I wonder why he was given the boot. Was it the matter of the wymyn alone? It could be, but honestly, orthodoxy isn’t particularly high in the Evil Clown’s priorities list. It can also be that Francis disliked the man. It can be that there are other matters we know nothing about.

Whatever this is, wymyn ordination is not a matter settled in 1984, whatever the Evil Clown wants you to believe.