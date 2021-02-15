Scared Of Living

The delivery guys who bring me my packages tend, as a rule, to deal with me as if I was a leper. Incidentally, I wonder if they know what leper is.

Young colleagues of mine profess themselves scared of the virus. Not for grannie’s sake (grannie only needs to isolate, and Bob’s your uncle…) but for themselves. Some of them might actually even mean it, instead of looking for excuses to work from home.

Countless teachers, here in the UK, are scared not for, but of their children, and none of them approaches 80 years of age.

OK, they are mostly women.

OK, they are mostly commies.

OK, they are mostly lazy.

But I think a lot of them actually believe that rubbish.

All over the West, countless politicians have amply understood that they should have reopened their economies a long time ago, provided they really had to shut it down in the first place. But they are now all too scared, and too clearly held hostages by an evil coalition of media and pressure groups (from think tanks to their own advisory bodies) to do anything. Boris Johnson is a perfect example. He is like a guy who has distributed “laziness pills” to everybody for months, and now does not want to tell them that the time of the happy pill has to come to an end. However, it might be a bit more complex than that.

It is as if the Country were composed of the following segments: the first, now free to abandon itself to their most beloved activity: cowering at home in fear and predicting the end; another one, terrified of actually having to work; a third one, uncaring that the economy goes to the dogs provided they can stay in bed in the morning; and only a fourth one, possibly still a minority, angry at the loss of liberty and the damage for the economy, or scared for their own future.

The Prime Minister does not care for those who actually want to work and go back to normal. He does not care for those fretting for their own livelihood. He does not care for the suicides. He does not care for the most elementary freedoms. He goes on TV and lectures you on why you must be a good boy and keep being punished without complaining.

I reflected on this today, and suddenly it was clear to me why the fight to ban abortion is so far away from victory.

These people do not care for their own freedom. They are scared of even living their own lives.

Imagine how much they care for the lives of the unborn.