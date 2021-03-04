The Golden “Continuing Ministry”

The news reached me today that the rather disgraced Cardinal Wuerl is receiving 2 million dollars a year for his “continuing ministry”.

Boy, how I would like a “continuing ministry”!

How hard does the Cardinal work for the 2 millions? What do all the people whom he employs with such a budget actually do? Or does it fritter everything away with expensive flights and hotels? Or perhaps does he spend the money in other ways, like the infamous Cardinal McCarrick (an old acquaintance of Wuerl, shall we say….) used to do? I have only found about one or two “retreats”, which he could have done pretty much on his own, possibly without even the need of a personal assistant at, say, 250 dollar a day.

It also emerges that this is not money donated by, say, some association of wealthy Friends of Horrible Cardinals, for the exclusive use of our guy. No, this is money that the Archdiocese of Washington could have used any way they please. Instead, they have gone to finance the “continuing ministry” of a retired, rather disgraced guy.

Honestly, I think that pious heads should piously roll.

Heck, if the guy is so eager to work, could he not have asked to be assigned to a parish and continue his work there, at a net saving of probably 1.96 million a year and with many, many more documented hours of “ministry” than what we can see now?

This “poor church for the poor” isn’t half bad or, apparently, half poor.

It seems that 2 million dollar of the faithful are treated like pocket change, to keep some old guy (little) occupied. It seems that it pays to be friends with the humbly powerful and the piously wasteful. Or, perhaps, that it pays to know an awful lot of things, so that those who want to appease you and prevent you from disgracing a lot of people with you prefer to fund an extremely cushioned retirement, sorry, continuing ministry. It could even be (thinking out loud here) that the Cardinal is merely a conduit for bribes paid to others, as a compensation for horrible “services” rendered other, more simply, to keep their mouth shut without the risk of Clintonising them.

I think that Catholics should demand that every cent of this is accounted for, justified, or restituted, and those responsible for this sent to some obscure parish to work for a change.

But hey, what do I know?

I am no friend of paedophiles.

2 million is a lot for a single diocese. The