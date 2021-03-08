Deja Vu All Over Again: Meghan Against The Queen

We are on your side, Ma’am..

You remember Diana, don’t you?

The biggest piece of hypocrite bitch ever appeared on media planet. Always ready for a charity photo-op before an important divorce court appearance. Constantly playing victim. “Wanted to commit suicide”. Tried to anger the Queen and the Palace in every way she could. Slutted it out (from, what, week 5?) because “depression”. Played rebel but was so attached to the royal title. Accused them all of “racism” because they didn’t like that she was giving scandal with her Brown Sugar Lover. But she was so, so good…

Fast forward 25 years later, and it’s deja vu all over again.

Victim attitude? Check

Wants to anger the Queen at all cost? Check

“Thought about suicide”? Check

Accusation of racism? Double check!

Allegedly nasty, oppressive environment who made her world famous? Check

Idiot for a husband? Triple check!

What this woman is doing is beyond despicable. It’s a toxic mixture of all that made Diana so hateful, plus the woke ideology which is, in fact, hate in action all the time.

I must also say that I never knew, until a long time after the marriage, that Merkle is not White. She looks, in fact, White enough to me, but hey….

But no, the race card must be played all the time, even when you are a B-list actress who won the lottery, in the form of a poor, mentally challenged boy who just isn’t smart enough to know what is good for him. At least he wasn’t cuckolded, as far as we know.

The news of the day is, though, the Big R bomb: look, look!! Some members of the family were (sob) worried ab (sob) about the skin colour of her sons! How dare you… Philip!! Or perhaps… perhaps… is it possible that the unthinkable…

No.

No.

No!

She doesn’t say. Mentally challenged guy dutifully confirms. We all cry. It should remain in the air. The One Who Shall Not Be Named should be tainted. Because Meghan hates her. Just as she hates everybody.

I never liked the Queen so much. Today, the rosary is for her.