The Self-Imposed Dictatorship Of Fear Is Not The Chicoms’ Fault.

It has been suspected that the Chicom government released the virus on purpose, in order to paralyse the West and wreak havoc in our economies.

I do not think this theory stands up to reality.

The Virus struck in China first. YouTube videos showing people collapsing on the street were making the rounds for weeks before the alarm was sounded. The first doctor who alerted the population was forced to recant. Thus, the virus was left free to spread among the Chinese by the very actions of their own dictatorial Government. No-one shoots himself in the arm hoping that the bullet’s overpenetration hits his enemy.

Also, the Chicoms acted, when they finally decided to act, in an absolutely brutal, undemocratic, and repressive way: locking everybody at home. These measures were unheard of in peace times in the West. It is fully irrational to think that the Chicoms would paralyse vast parts of their economy in the hope that the West becomes just as illiberal as they are, and does the same.

No. Whilst I have little doubt that this virus went out – through a typical communist regime blunder of the kind that gave us Chernobyl – from a Chicom bacteriological war laboratory, it seems impossible to me that they would predict, or even have a faint hope, that the West would transform in an immense experiment in repression.

The sad reality is, the ravaging of our economies that followed the pandemic is all of our own making. It is, sad as it is to say this, the result of a society who has lost the will to fight against adversity, and seems now prevalently composed of old people scared of a disease, and young people scared of life.

In fact, we need to notice this: the unprecedented curtailing of the most elementary freedom was, in most cases, not imposed on the Western populations. It was, as a whole, enthusiastically accepted and thoroughly invited by them, with even the categories most affected, like pubs and restaurants, jumping on the “caring” bandwagon and exposing their stupid “protect the NHS” flags outside of their own empty, lifeless premises.

This “pandemic” has revealed the great fragility of Western Democracies, where freedom is not valued, provided one gets a fully irrational sense of security. Particularly in Europe, we are growing old, and weary of freedom.

We are also full of atheists: which, in my eyes, goes a long way in explaining the stunning willingness to sacrifice one’s freedoms so that one might be less afraid of death, for now.

But death will, unavoidably, come. It will come for every one of the old people refusing to look at it, and it will come, it is to be feared, for every one of those Democracies who have lost the desire to defend their freedoms, because they have lost the hope of the life to come.