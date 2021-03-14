Some Career Advice For Andrew Cuomo

It is Sunday now and things are getting worse and worse for poor, poor baby-killing Andrew. As everyone and his dog is now calling for his resignation, it appears even his staff has had enough and they are now voting with their feet. (I hope they don’t get paid if they don’t work; but even if they are working from home, it’s clear they don’t want to be seen near the guy).

Now, Andrew should understand this: however this ends, he is toast. Even if, for some improbable joke of fate, he insists on not resigning and the news cycle manages to save him, he is utterly and completely destroyed. There will be no new term, there will be the constant threat of impeachment, and he will be buried by insults (from both sides) every time he opens his mouth, which he loves to do so much they gave him an Emmy.

In other words, Andrew Cuomo is, at this point, irretrievably damaging a brand that had a lot of tractions among baby-killers, aka Democrats, for a long time.

If I were one of his woke friends, and would be sitting with him in sort sort of pub, protected by the insults of the general public, I would say to him that it is time to think what he wants to do after politics. He is, more likely than not, still able to leverage the many favours he has done to many, many powerful people and get some extremely well-paid position in the private industry. But he needs to understand that if he goes on this way, his particular brand of baby-killing will become so toxic that it will be difficult to do even that.

Not, mind, because of the baby-killing. Democrats are, as we all know, all very much in favour of that, and those who are personally opposed are collectively supporting it (as in: “I am personally opposed to the reintroduction of slavery, but I respect the opinion of those who think differently”, or the like). Not even for the killing of 15,00 Grannies, least of all for lying about their deaths. No, the problem is that Cuomo has gone against the most sacred of the sacred cows of the Democrats: he has made himself liable to the horrible accusation of sexual harassment of women whilst White.

It does not look good, does it? Male, White, and very powerful, Cuomo represents everything that is wrong with humanity for a good chunk of the Democrats electorate. He will just not be allowed to get away with it. Joe Biden “different cultural norms”, happily applied by Dementia Joe to the extermination of entire populations, will not be used to help him. Nor will he be able to appeal to the moral standard applied to every rap and hip hop singer in the Country. They are mostly Black, and Democrats, who claims they are not racist, seem unable to expect the same standard of behaviour from Blacks than they expect from Whites. Still, neither Cuomo, nor any other Democrat, can say that this is as racist as racism comes.

Look here, Andrew. Nick Clegg, a UK politician, managed to almost destroy his party, lose face and be despised by everyone in just a handful of years. But then, his being a complete moral vacuum landed him an extremely well remunerated, and possibly even powerful, position at Facebook! If you are a leftist, it does not matter how badly you fail, provided you know when it’s time to go. This, Andrew, is something you will have to think about very hard.

I know, I know. You love power over everything else. You also enjoyed the bullying, the threatening, the flexing of your considerable political muscle. But you see, all this is now gone. Accusing you of mistreating people is rapidly becoming the most popular sports in the Country, before (woke) Football and (half woke) Baseball.

Your game is over, Andrew.

Do the smart thing, resign now. Keep a low profile for a while, and then collect the favours powerful interests of all sorts owe you. If you are smart now, you will be fine.

In the end, there will people out there who are so dumb and corrupt, that they thought you were good for an Emmy!