CDF States The Bleeding Obvious, Making Headlines Worldwide.

The CDF has, today, made known the answer to a Dubium, whether homosexual so-called “couples” can be blessed.

The answer is, of course, “no”. It is still full of PC, inclusive, milquetoast language. But in the end, yes, it is an undeniable “no”.

One sees with I do not say satisfaction, but a certain sense of half relief that at the Vatican they have not become all completely insane. Instead, insanity remains, for the time being, confined to merely dozen of the most important aspects of Catholicism, from the Pachamama scandal to the oblique, wink wink green light to the sacrilegious abuse of Holy Communion, to the persecution of sound Catholics, to the sellout of the Church in China to a communist dictatorship, and so on until tomorrow morning.

Let it not be said, therefore, that the stating of the obvious is something for which the appalling FrancisChurch should be praised. Rather, let it be said that not even the appalling FrancisChurch desires to be sacrilegious and heretical all the time.

What will be interesting now is to watch what kind of reaction this complete and utter banality and stating of the obvious will cause among the perverts and their friends, aka “progressive Catholics”. Methinks, Francis already knows what favour he will do them next, in order to appear like a “middle of the road” guy (being pro pervert half of the times probably counts as “middle of the roads” among the Polllyannas) and get more praise from the mainstream media.

In fact, yours cynical truly cannot but think that this answer to the Dubium has been released exactly in preparation of the other event. I could be wrong, of course. But in the case of Francis, thinking badly of him is just being realistic.

In fact, the most appalling reflection in all of this is that in this day and age, the Vatican makes headlines merely for stating that two and two is four.

It tells you a lot about the state of the Church in the Age of the Socialist Popes.