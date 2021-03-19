.. and notice the cross…



I miss Kayleigh McEnany. Not only was she very easy on the eye, but she had a very agreeable mixture of integrity, competence and assertiveness.

Alas, in the Age Of Dementia we have to do with Msss “circle back” Psaki; who either does not have answers she is supposed to have, or invents facts that aren’t there.

One example, and a very bad one, is here.

Msss Psaki, you don’t put words in the mouth of a Pope that he has not said. Not only is the Pope the head of the biggest religious organisation on this planet, but he is, also, a Head of State. Also interesting: Psaki has put her fake news also in the mouth of Dementia Joe, as she said that “he would say that.. (add here fake news)”. Therefore, even Biden, next time he remembers who is his wife, should be angry at her.

Mss Psaki has some apologising and some explaining to do; and frankly, I wonder whether she should not “circle back” to whatever she was doing before the current job. She might say that, as she has a President that calls the head of a nuclear power a killer – something which, if Trump had said it, would have caused savage calls of 25th amendment and hysterical fear mongering that the guy is dragging us into a nuclear war – her fake news are small change compared with the challenges of dementia. However, I can confidently say that Ms Psaki does not suffer of dementia, and that said dementia cannot be taken as the new bar of acceptable behaviour by White House officials.

We will see if and how the White House correct Ms Psaki. If yes, this will be an embarrassment that they had better not repeat anytime soon. If not, it will be further confirmation that the arrogance of these people really has no boundaries.

However, one compliment I must pay to Msss Psaki: she has managed to make Francis appear even worse than he already is.

This isn’t easy, at all.