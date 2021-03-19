Joe Biden Has A new Job

Joe’s new vocation…

Vladimir Putin has just used Biden as a mop, has thoroughly cleaned the floor with him, then he has returned him to his place. I think this might be the beginning of a new, very promising career for Joe.

Putin’s brilliant game (offering Dementia Joe to have a live discussion on TV) is ideal to both defuse the tension and point out what we all know: the old, demented guy can’t have a live conversation with anyone unless he is prepared for weeks and drugged up to his eyeballs. Putin, always good for a joke, says he would like to have the conversation “before going to the taiga this weekend”. Oh boy…

Unsurprisingly, Biden’s handlers have refused the generous offer. I thought that the “corn pop” story had showed us what a though, though man this Biden is. Surely, he will not have any problem in facing a “killer” from the safety of his own office?

Er, no.

The problem is, you would have to talk. You would actually have to say things that make sense. You would have to say them so that you are understood. You would not have a teleprompter from which to (try to) read. It’s a serious obstacle for the man.

Putin hasn’t said himself that the man is, well, gone. However, he has had the leader of the biggest pro-Putin party say exactly that. This is glorious. A big party leader stating that the president of the US has dementia should make some waves. I am sure the White House will deny the … the… fact?

Biden wanted to be President. He wanted to be President knowing that he wasn’t fit, and that an army of people would be busy with rigging the elections so he makes it anyway. He will now have to live a life of humiliations until such time as he becomes such an embarrassment that his own party disposes of him in an environmentally friendly way.

I have no compassion for the man. Thief, cheater, sellout, outright bastard. He deserves his son, and the Democrats deserve him.

I hope they will have their fun, too.