Making Itself Superfluous, One Scandals At A Time

This note precedes an article published in a once Catholic magazine (no link):

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this piece had a reference that appeared insensitive and inappropriate in light of recent events in the United States which the XXXXX deplores in the strongest possible terms. Readers are also cautioned that this series of Improbable Hagiographies offers: Scandalously irreverent and theologically imprecise briefs on heroines of the faith, written by a recovering Protestant agnostic seeker with practically no training and exactly zero filter.

I do not think that the readers of the magazine have, on average, half the fear of the Lord of the average reader of this forum. However, it is not difficult to imagine that, among them, there must be a number who, actually, care. They must have wondered what on earth “scandalously irreverent and theologically imprecise briefs on heroines of the faith, written by a recovering Protestant agnostic seeker with practically no training and exactly zero filter” have to do with a Catholic magazine.

I have, predictably, not read the article, as I am not interested, at all, in what way exactly a person who is not part of my faith (or of any faith) wants to help me progress in mine.

However, at the end of the article there was another note: the author of the piece is, we are told, the founder of a secular pro-life Feminist organization.

Ye gods! Feminist, too? I know “feminist” is interpreted according to convenience nowadays; but, whatever kind of feminism this here is, Catholic it is not. Why? Because it’s feminist, Dr Watson!

I make an easy prediction here: every publication which keeps playing with “modernity” and thinks it “cool” to publish un-catholic, scandalous material from faithless people with zero filter may discover, one day, that these games were fatal to its existence.

Anybody who wants to read this stuff can do it, nowadays, literally everywhere else.

It really bespeaks a desire to make itself superfluous and go bust.