Citizens’ Lives Matter, UK Style

Yesterday was a good day for Britain.

You will ask: “How so, Mundabor, if there was a big riot in Bristol?” Well, it was a good day for two reasons:

Why the riots happened, and How the Country reacted to them

The riots happened because of a new piece of legislation increasing the powers of the police in certain circumstances and generally limiting the ability of subversives to disrupt the lives of decent citizen. Make no mistake, this is the result of the mess caused by Extinction rebellion and BLM, whose UK ripples also saw statues toppled and other Marxist shenanigans this side of the Pond. The new legislation makes it more difficult, and punishes with jail sentences up to ten years, “wild cat” stunts of unemployed idiots and even more stupid university students who, say, block underground trains, or the like. Again, this cuts the legs of extremist Marxist organisations like Extinction Rebellion, Antifa, and BLM. You will now have to mobilise a very, very hard core criminal to make him risk 10 years in jail for a virtue-signalling stunt.

Rather predictably, therefore, the protest ended up in riots, as Marxists are very apt at having the violent taking over this kind of exercise, and hoped to start another “spring of love” here in the UK, Seattle-style. Apparently, the mess happened live on TV. Apparently, the police had a poor show (as you expect from very possibly the most emasculated, PC police force in Europe; and so badly funded that, apparently, they were even short of the horse mounted troops they would have needed), again live on TV. An embarrassment, for sure.

However, this is not the US.

When some Extinction Rebellion idiots jumped on top of underground trains and blocked the traffic some time ago, they were taken down and given a sound thrashing by the very white collar people you see around in London every day. Whatever you say of Londonistan (and I could go on for a while), there are still a lot of people around the UK who have a no-nonsense approach to life, and will not be #metooed, or BLMed, or Extinction Rebellioned by these cretins. Rather, those wanting to push subversion under their nose will have to deal with them on the spot.

In short, there is no fertile ground for this kind of actions. You can’t take an entire Country hostage with your “racism” narrative. People really do not care if they are called “racist” or “fascist” when they reject insanity. They are, also, much better at smelling a Marxist because of their long experience with them, something which the American Citizen must still learn. This is exactly why the Government promoted the new legislation, and why yesterday riot’s were a total flop for the subversives.

Also, in the UK there are cameras everywhere. I suspect that, as happened with the riots in London, a methodical man-hunt will now start and will lead to the arrest of those (directly) responsible for the street violence; and no, it will not end with immediate releases because of some Soros-backed prosecutor refusing to do his job.

Learn from your former Masters, America. Stop drinking the Kool-aid of “racism”, environmentalism, and all other excuses used to push a Marxist agenda.

Wake up, smell the coffee, and get ready with that police baton.

The same as in the UK, the population will be on the side of decency.