The Carabinieri Raid That Wasn’t

I know what you’re thinking…

I am awaiting, like everyone else, more details on the story. However, it appears that the Italian edition of the Corriere della Sera had news about a Carabinieri raid in a so-called “sauna” just outside of the Vatican. The news previously reported (I could read the article myself, yesterday night before going to sleep; the article has now disappeared) clearly mentioned the arrest of several high-ranking officers of a “Foreign Entity”, among them the one of an 84 years old Argentinian Citizen whose domicile was given, rather revealingly about the “Foreign Entity”, as the Casa Santa Marta.

All information now gone. Nothing in the Corriere’s English version. All other Italian outlets also silent.

I smell a rata here.

The article in Italian I have read (but, foolishly, did not save; I must have had some confidence in journalistic integrity!) mentioned the arrest in connection with (IIRC) massive quantities of cocaine, illegal immigrants used as male strippers, and a disquieting collection of huge dildos made available for rent to the “patrons” of the “establishment”.

I do not want to make accusations before all facts are known.

However, I wonder how many 84 years old Argentinian Citizens are living in the Casa Santa Marta right now.

I know what you’re thinking.

But, perhaps, a friend of the same age? It’s possible, but he would have to be a priest; a priest, presumably, still active at 84. Possible, yes. But, difficult. Or someone whom “our guy” keeps in the Casa Santa Marta even if he is not a priest. Also possible. But then again, if the mysterious Argentinian had been just a friend, would the article have been made to disappear so rapidly?

We have preguntas that need respuestas here.

I don’t want to say anything more. For now. But I know what you’re thinking.

I am not really shocked; but, let me be clear here….

neither are you.