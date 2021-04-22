Diversity Rubbish

This is a new, but very promising youtuber I was alerted to by Whatfinger News.

I think she deserves some support and publicity for the work she is doing.

I add to the video a simple observation: if “Luther” ate Caribbean food, there would be no lack of leftists decrying the “stereotype”.

As to the UK, I would say that whilst the Country in general has nothing similar to the race baiting that is going on in the United States, it’s not for the BBC’s lack of trying. Rather, the Country has a fairly practical, no-nonsense outlook about the matter, the higher education system has not been entirely corrupted yet, and too many people call a spade a spade for race baiting to seriously work. In fact, you can say that, whilst the US is witnessing an increase in Marxist-oriented people, the United Kingdom, which has known Marxism from much nearer, is slowly but surely getting away from it.

And yes: amazingly, in a Country without a past of slavery or (Democrat) Ku Klux Klan, Blacks in this country have a jail population percentage that is a multiple of their general population percentage.

Most police is unarmed.

It’s not easy, down here, to start the discussion about “systemic racism”. People know that the reason of the disproportionate presence of Black jail inmates is the disproportionate readiness to violence among Blacks, fuelled by an army of baby mamas incessantly producing the criminals of tomorrow, and paid by the taxpayer because Christianity was not good enough. These are facts of life that observant people – people with a job, a mortgage and a dog – get very fast, because they do not allow political correctness to shut their eyes and numb their minds.

Enjoy the video.