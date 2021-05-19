Concerned Fools, Former Empire Edition

Mundaborland, a very recent afternoon, around 17:30.

Your anonymous hero has called a lift (for you Gringos and Gringas out there: “elevator”) and, as the automatic doors open, is about to enter with his usual debonair, but manly stride. Three people are already inside the “elevator”, two women and a biological man. All three are wearing a mask.

Biological man asks me if it is “OK” for me to wait for the next lift.

Well, of course it is. The landlord of the office building where Yours Truly discharges his worldly duties has made it clear that the maximum should be, I think, three (big, big lifts!), and you might have to wait. However, no mask obligation (predictably, your humble correspondent was not wearing a mask) in the “elevator”.

The tone of the biological male, a guy whose ancestors have likely contributed to the building of the British Empire, left no room for mistake. He was not bitchy or aggressive in any way. I think he was sincere. His unspoken words were: “I know that you people are all amply relaxed; particularly in your Company, Mundabor, which is quite notorious for it in the whole big, big building! But as for myself, I will make myself important and show myself concerned to the very last minute, before I go back to making myself important with Global Warming, or the like; because you see, I need it to be seen that I care, or I will feel utterly miserable!”.

No, he did not say that. But at his age, Yours Truly understands unspoken words; or, as in this case, manifestos.

It is so, so sad to see that a Country that once produced empire-builders, now produces concerned mask-wearers.

I can’t wait for total normality to go back again.

It will be beautiful to think about how miserable all these “concerned” fools – including the biological males – must feel.