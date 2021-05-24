Hagan Lio! Shocking “Live” Abortion Video

https://gloria.tv/post/Eqmrqja911Mu2qmMiX2V8KzpH/embed

The line above, if you copy and paste it on your browser, will lead you to the most shocking video you have ever seen: a video recording of an abortion as it happens; so to speak, “live”. I think from the video you might see more details about the pro-life organisation which posted it on Gloria Tv; I did not manage to embed the video together with the source, apologies to the posters for not getting the credit.

This is, without any doubt, the most shocking video I have seen (just jumping around the video; it truly is unbearable) in my entire, not-so-short life. I thought I was about to vomit. Do not get near this unless you feel up to the task.

No words, no matter how strong, about abortion can match the atrocious reality.

It is, therefore, fitting that the atrocious reality be made available and spread,

lest the delicacy of our palates leads to more deaths of innocents; and what an atrocious death it is.

We live in the middle of a holocaust.

We should not be worrying about delicacy.

Smash this video in the face of your abortionist (not “pro-choice”; abortionist, as “a person who enables abortions) acquaintances.

Quarrel with people!

Lose friends!

Obsess about abortion!

Or, as that guy said…

Hagan lio!

  1. oldavid | May 24, 2021 at 10:31 am

    I think that more appropriate music would have been Tchaikovsky’s “Pathetique” which was a musical essay in horror and despair.

