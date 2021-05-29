The Never Ending Madness

I do not even know whether this madness happens in Continental Europe, though I suspect something of the sort might happen, in slow motion, in the UK.

However, it appears that, in the United States, some boy can decide to have his balls cut at eighteen and it will happen pretty fast, and without anyone daring to question the wisdom (or, rather, the sanity) of the decision and of the rapidly following surgery.

The same happens, of course, in the other direction, with breasts being taken away like they are tonsils, and the mad girl then discovering that, would you ever believe it, there’s something missing down (or, rather, up) there.

One of the things that angers me most is when people who are supposed to be conservative import and normalise the insane language of their adversaries. For example, this happens anytime they mention “gender dysphoria” as anything but a manifestation of a grave mental disorder; a disorder which, in past times, was called just being raving mad.

Could, in these cases, a doctor help? Perhaps, sometimes, he could. But make no mistake: as this is the work of the devil, the right cure is prayer, not some alleged medical “science”. “Science” is, in this, just as mad as on many other issues.

A willie makes you a male. A little guitar makes you a female. It’s as clear as the sun. If anybody thinks he can change his sex, to me it’s like asking that the sun be obscured in order to leave more space to the moon.

So we read a pearl of wisdom like this one:

I started to have a really disturbing sense that like a part of my body was missing, almost a ghost limb feeling about being like, there’s something that should be there.

Yeah, well, yeah, like, you should have switched your brains on, like, earlier.

This particular case will, I think, end up in litigation.

It works in this way:

Mad girls wants to be amputated. Doctors doesn’t dare to say anything, because he could be cancelled and find himself unemployed and unemployable in no time. So if doctor dares to oppose mad girl, all the “advocacies” of this world will throw around a lot of adjectives ending in “phobic”. If doctor does not dare to oppose mad girl, girl will, after a while, discover that her madness is not cured with a mad amputation and will, like, yeah, ask to, like, go back to her old madness as far as practicable and, like, sue for the rest.

As a doctor, you can’t win.

As a mad girl (or boy), you will lose every time.

Welcome in the very inclusive, raving lunatic XXI century.