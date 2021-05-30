Deep DooDoo, Kartoffel Edition

What Do Miniskirts-Wearing Heretical Women And Priestly Formation Have In Common?

One answer to the question in the title is, obviously, “nothing”.

One other answer is “Cardinal Woelki”, as the man has appointed a miniskirt-wearing, heretic woman to the head of the “Direction of Studies in the Formation of Priests and Deacons”.

The miniskirt-wearing lady will, therefore, have some sort of say, and certainly some sort of influence, in what seminarians study.

You might say: “come on, Mundabor. Don’t be that guy! She might be wearing miniskirts at times, but she is a right-thinking woman, surely?”.

Well, is she? Let us examine this quote from the linked article:

..her answer to the question what beliefs about death she has thrown overboard, “The old doctrine of the separation of body and soul

Let us pay attention here: the interviewer is clearly posing a faux-fashionable question, something that must be quite OK in German “catholic” circles: where is it that you deviate from what all generations before our have believed?

The miniskirt lady does not even think of answering to the interviewer whether he/she feels well, considering that she is a Catholic and she will obviously believe (forgetting miniskirts for a moment) all that all generations before hers have believed. No, she actually feeds the interviewer with something meant to indicate that she is, you see, an independent woman!

The idea that, at death, your souls stays in your coffin, or in your urn, or at the bottom of some ocean is quite in contrast with what the Church has always believed: that at death, a soul goes immediately to its judgment, up or down as they case may be. This is, besides being logical, so foundational that it is a mystery to me how any woman who is not thinking with her legs may disagree.

But hey, these are the people whom Cardinal Woelki think should have a say in how priests are formed.

One thing we know: Germany is in deep, deep doodoo.