Marx Goes, Catholics Rejoice.

Cardinal Marx has happily decided to free the Catholic world of his very un-Catholic presence. I, for myself, will welcome the event, then it seems to me to be an event worthy of celebration that a bad man goes away, irrespective of how bad his successor will be. For this reason, please be informed that a very expensive bottle will be bought when Francis either follows Marx’s example (please, God!) or departs from this vale of tears (please, God!).

We can speculate about the real motives for this decision, aside from the outlandish explanation he has given. One thing that comes to mind is that he had skeletons in the closet and was made to go against the promise of the skeletons remaining there. Another, perhaps more likely, is that the man realised that in the actual climate in Germany he could not escape – the job still being what it is – becoming the bad guy of the people for whom he cares most, and decided that it wasn’t fun anymore. The third is that he wants to do something else that is not compatible with being a Cardinal – say, being involved in more directly political initiatives – and decided to stage a wannabe noble exit. Who knows what the real motives are.

But wait: was the exit, actually, noble? Well, no. Not in the least. It was, in fast, another wordly act of virtue signalling staged by an obviously very worldly man. A man who, if he had been a Catholic, would have considered his duty to stay at the helm until the last, and die in it if needs be, rather than taking on himself the sins of others, by the way in a veiled accusation of cowardice and attachment to power to all, and I mean all, his German colleagues.

In fact, I will go out on a limb and suggest that his example is now followed by all of them. Let all German Bishops resign, in a collective act of purification.

We would not lose many Catholics, and we would get rid of an awful lot of really awful people. Seems a fair deal to me.

Marx is gone.

Today at least, the Church is a better place.