Wrestling With God And Looking For Answers

I must apologise to my readers. I must, also, make a very important outing.

I “do” obedience.

Obedience means a couple of things of which I should be, reading around, almost ashamed as backward and bigoted, certainly very low-key. It’s good that I don’t have to write about Catholicism to put some pasta on my table. Boy, I would be in trouble.

Let us, for example, take this “wrestling with God” stuff. I don’t know, it must be Protestant?

In my culture (Catholic Country, you know) this kind of thinking is just not there. God being Infinitely Just and you being Infinitely Small, wrestling with Him makes you, inter alia, Infinitely Dumb.

But then again you see where it comes from. The very idea that one would be entitled to do such a thing for whatever reason that grates his oh so developed sensitivity smells of devil like Francis smells of arrogance and vulgarity. It’s just too obvious to overlook.

We must be, first of all, obedient and submissive. There is nothing cool in questioning this obedience and submission. It does not make you a cool guy. It makes you a cretin.

Then there is the other trope that always riles me up, the “searching for answers” routine. I mean, not the natural reaction of the guy who, upon being told he has incurable cancer, reacts with a “why me, Lord” of understandable, but hopefully temporary, disorientation. No, I mean the searching for answers that, actually, says “why you, Lord”. The questioning of God’s wisdom. The questioning, again, of one’s own duty to obedience.

Forgive me, again, for my naivete. I realise I will never be among the cool guys. But in my simple mindedness, I do think that the Church has already given us all the answers we need, and has given us beautiful Mysteries for the ones we don’t.

My job in this life is not to wrestle, but to serve; and not to question, but to obey.

All the rest, my friends, is of the devil, and the devil will do irreparable damage if we allow him to. The devil will, as I see written around with great waste of pixels, leverage one’s ego and try to slowly turn a soul, which at this point fancies itself so good and deep, against God.

I know that I already have, through the wisdom Holy Mother Church has given us, all the answers I am ready to have, and will have when I die the ones I am, now, not in a position to receive. I also know that I want to die in full obedience to God, and pray that He may give me the grace to never even begin to question His work.

In this, my friends, it’s not only an important ingredient of the cake called Salvation; but great peace, too.

The kind of contentment the devil will never be able to give.