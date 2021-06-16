Please Pray For Father Tim Finigan

The sad news reached me today that Father Finigan had a stroke.

Many of you will not know, or will barely remember, The Hermeneutic of Continuity, a blog much followed in years past. Father Finigan was his writer, and a very good one he was. He was, also, always good to this little effort. I liked his blog as a blog, and him as a priest.

At some point, Father started to write less and less, and the suspicion was not far that he was… ordered to, as his blog was clearly outside of the usual Vatican II narrative, albeit not as militant – understandably so, seen the position of the author – as others.

Gradually, I stopped visiting the blog, whose posts were becoming less and less frequent. I always thought that something was going on there, “under obedience”, that could not be said openly.

I always kept holding a high opinion of the blog’s sincere, faithful, worthy author.

It is sad to hear of a stroke, it is worse to hear that he can write “fairly” fluently, and “has considerable difficulty reading”. Bad stuff.

Whether you know him or not, whether you used to read his blog or not, I ask all my readers, in charity, to say a Hail Mary for the good Father.