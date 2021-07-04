Francis At The “Diabolus”

“Swallow my novelties, or else….”

I thought the words were a joke.

Then I saw them in print, in a tweet citing in quotation marks the Evil Clown himself.

This will be dealt with very fast.

If there is something that is not supposed to be “open to novelty”, it’s the Catholic faith. in fact, this is one of the few contexts in which the word novelty has negative connotations, and rightly so. It’s difficult to be more openly a Modernist than by saying that you should have “openness to novelty”.

Then let us talk about the litanies. Yes, the world uses the word litany with a pejorative connotation. However, it is quite bad that a pope should do so himself. A pope is supposed to having lived in the midst of litanies for decades, he is supposed to have recited a countless number of them, he is supposed to be very affectionate to them! But no, this guy who, really, always thinks and talks as if religion were the farthest thing from his mind, uses (not a coincidence, I think!) exactly the words that a secular mind would use, and it uses it to criticise, as always, us, the “rigid” Catholics.

Finally, the guy still owes us an explanation of the very meaning of the phrase: if the faith dies out without “novelties”, how could the Church go on for 2000 years?

Really, not one word of this makes sense. Better said, every word of this makes sense if you read it as just another anti Catholic rant of a disgraceful, faithless, lewd all man who hates all of you.

By the bye: someone should tell the guy that all these tweets actually invigorate Catholics, as they make it increasingly more clear to a growing number of them that this one here is as unworthy a pope as they come, and blows out of the water all those horrible, corrupts popes of the X and XI Century; whilst, in comparison to him, a Renaissance Pope would be as a colossal improvement.

Francis’ Angelus should be renamed “the Diabolus”.

It’s very clear that the devil is the one he is working for.