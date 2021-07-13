Summorum Pontificum: Stupid Is Who Francis Does

It is Tuesday today and it looks like the biggest gift to the SSPX in decades is coming on Friday, with restrictions to – the already restricted – Summorum Pontificum meant to keep those pesky Catholics away from the proper Mass.

It is difficult to understand why the Evil Clown would do this now, in the ninth year of his disgraceful Pontificate. One hypothesis is that he is simply stupid and, with the addition of age to it, can be more easily manipulated to do the bidding of his homosexual sponsors. The other hypothesis is that Francis was patiently awaiting for Benedict to die; but as Benedict seems not intentioned to do him the favour anytime soon, Francis wants to act now , lest the old man buries him, too.

In both cases, it would be another step towards the self-dismantling of the Vatican II Church, now on Her way to become even more disfigured than she already was.

I have not had access to a Tridentine Mass for many years now; but if I had had access to a Summorum Pontificum Mass and I had been deprived of one now, I would start paying a lot of attention to what the SSPX says about the spiritual dangers of attending the New Mass.

If, then, I decided to attend the New Mass after I have been deprived of the Tridentine one, I would pay attention that my V II Diocese does not get one penny, not one, from me anymore, whilst continuing to use the V II Church for my sacramental life. The money I would, then, have given to the V II Diocese, I would donate entirely to the SSPX, and more than that.

If, then, anybody would question me about why I attend at church without contributing to it, I would answer that it is because I have been deprived of the Tridentine Mass. Asked, furthermore, whether I do not think that I have an obligation to contribute to the upkeep of the Church, I would answer that I do, and I actually do, merely choosing a truly Catholic institution for the task. Actually, I would be tempted to become the one to whom the basket, out of experience, is not even handed to, in the hope that someone, at some point, actually asks.

Everything that happens, everything, is providentially ordained to, in the end, increase God’s glory. Everything, even the little, petty vengeful acts of the Evil Clown we must currently endure as Pope. Every little or big evil acts turns against those who perpetrated the evil, like a Divine Boomerang ready to land of Francis’ sanctimonious, lewd old head.

A man, this one, who consorts with, and openly supports, clearly homosexual priests promoting their perverted agenda, but insists in not kneeling in front of the Blessed Sacrament; and a man who, being clearly on the side of the Devil, loathes the Tridentine Mass.

He does not know it but, whatever he does, he will end up unwittingly working for the glory of that God, and of that Church, he so much hates.

Pray that the evil may not happen; but pray, before all, that God’s will be done.

We have already won.