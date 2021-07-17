The Wrath of Almighty Lord
If you want to have the full idea of the evil that inhabits Francis, read this:
“I take the firm decision to abrogate all the norms, instructions, permissions and customs that precede the present motu proprio, and declare that the liturgical books promulgated by the saintly Pontiffs Paul VI and John Paul II, in conformity with the decrees of Vatican Council II, constitute the unique expression of the lex orandi of the Roman Rite. I take comfort in this decision from the fact that, after the Council of Trent, St. Pius V also abrogated all the rites that could not claim a proven antiquity, establishing for the whole Latin Church a single Roman Missal.”
This is from the letter accompanying the motu proprio.
It beggars belief that Francis would take the fact that Pius V abrogated spurious, bastardised local usages as an excuse to try to abrogate (as he explicitly says) the very authentic rite that Pius V wanted to protect forever.
I really cannot say what I think of this man in a blog post. His arrogance and hypocrisy is breathtaking.
Besides, his pretended “abrogation” of something that he cannot abrogate is just as senseless as his idea that he can change what the Church teaches on Capital Punishment, or, actually, the very “Our Father”.
Seriously: this guy is a total joke.
I had feared, years ago, that one day we will see a pope (Francis, or one of his successors) dancing with a tutu in St Peter Square. I don’t think we are very far away. I actually think that trying to abrogate the Traditional Latin Mass is, on the scale of evil, even worse than that.
Pray and fast. Fast and pray.
Francis will incur the wrath of Almighty God and of the Blessed Apostles Peter and Paul.
A pope without faith or fear of the Lord is a horrible thing to see.
