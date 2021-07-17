The Wrath of Almighty Lord

If you want to have the full idea of the evil that inhabits Francis, read this:

This is from the letter accompanying the motu proprio.

It beggars belief that Francis would take the fact that Pius V abrogated spurious, bastardised local usages as an excuse to try to abrogate (as he explicitly says) the very authentic rite that Pius V wanted to protect forever.

I really cannot say what I think of this man in a blog post. His arrogance and hypocrisy is breathtaking.

Besides, his pretended “abrogation” of something that he cannot abrogate is just as senseless as his idea that he can change what the Church teaches on Capital Punishment, or, actually, the very “Our Father”.

Seriously: this guy is a total joke.

I had feared, years ago, that one day we will see a pope (Francis, or one of his successors) dancing with a tutu in St Peter Square. I don’t think we are very far away. I actually think that trying to abrogate the Traditional Latin Mass is, on the scale of evil, even worse than that.

Pray and fast. Fast and pray.

Francis will incur the wrath of Almighty God and of the Blessed Apostles Peter and Paul.

A pope without faith or fear of the Lord is a horrible thing to see.