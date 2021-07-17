Traditionis Carnifexes

The motu proprio is out and, to add insult to injury, it’s called Traditionis Custodes. Make no mistakes, this is another way how Francis is mocking you. The title, however, means “Butchers of Tradition”, and I find it far more appropriate.

The attack on the TLM is massive.

No new masses to be added. No new personal parishes.

All existing masses to be re-examined, means most discontinued.

The Novus Ordo as the unique form of the Liturgy. This openly contradicts Benedict XVI’s obvious statement concerning the Mass. It is, if you ask me, the most diabolical part of the document.

One priest, verse din Latin, in every Diocese where the Latin Mass is celebrated. He will have as task to tell the faithful who insist in attending how nad they are, and how much they displease Francis, the Butcher of Tradition.

This is seriously, seriously evil.

If you were one of those who have still insisted in not seeing the evil of this man, and this does not open your big, blue eyes, I am frankly worried for you.