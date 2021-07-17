Traditionis Carnifexes: What Will Benedict Say?
In case you haven’t noticed, Traditionis Custodes is not only a punch in the guts of faithful Catholics. It is, also, a slap in the face of Benedict XVI.
The motu proprio denies the very reason for Summorum Pontificum. It says, in some many words, that there never was a valid ground to promulgate it, because there is only one form of the Mass, and this is the Novus Ordo. It further gives dispositions in order to dispatch the Traditional Mass at the speed the bishops (who will be under a great deal deal of pressure to shut down everything) will deem appropriate.
Benedict has, to his disgrace, constantly supported Francis’ work. I have written about it the first two or three times, then I thought the message was clear enough.
I can’t wait for him to let some time pass and, as he has always done in life, do the German thing and go with the flow. I am, however, curious about the excuse he will use this time.
And no, I do not believe that he is not lucid, or that he is manipulated, or that he is kept prisoner in some obscure chamber whilst his doppelgaenger meets journalists and drinks beer with them. I think that he is just not the guy who disagrees.
Francis has just slapped Benedict in the faith, but Benedict has deserved to be slapped in the face. It astonishes me how there could be people who think that, with him on the saddle, things would go much differently than they do now. They would go more slowly, and Benedict’s little, largely unused toy would not be touched; but the direction would be exactly the same.
Pity the poor old man. He may think himself a good guy, but he will have an awful lot to answer for; the more so, as he insisted in keeping the title of emeritus and remain in the Vatican instead of retiring to some monastery as a bishop.
Posted on July 17, 2021
Was re reading Dante.
In 2013 Benedict resigned the papacy.
In 1294, St Celestine resigned the papacy and the evil Bonifice 8 the became Pope.
Dante places both Pope’s in hell
In his Inferno, Canto III, lines 58-63
And when I’d noted here and there a shade
Whose face I knew, I saw and recognized
The coward spirit of the man who made
The great refusal; and that proof sufficed;
Here was that rabble, here without a doubt,
Whom God and whom His enemies despised.
However, we must not forget that Celestine was later canonised.
Benedict can, at most, hope in a Franciscanonisation that nobody counts fore anything. If I were him I would be scared of hell, big time.
The papal pretender, our very own Snidely Whiplash, is simply demonstrating how he embodies the evil that has overwashed the Church for the past half-century and more. He is a high-water mark (we can hope) and this is the culmination of the abomination that Vatican-II has proven to be.
WE need not go beyond the simple condemnatio and rejection of this proclamation, surprisingly not handwritten and tacked to a Church door, historically the one in Wittenberg.
Frankie the Schismatic has forever engraved his name in the history of mankind and the Church he no longer leads.
Evil always oversteps itself and becomes clear to all.
This is simply that utter clarification.
Benedict has been a bully since day one. He just brought out the biggest whip from his collection. Well…perhaps not the biggest. I expect excommunication of the recalcitrant to come next. You don’t accept Vatican II in all its glory; you are anathema!