Traditionis Carnifexes: What Will Benedict Say?

In case you haven’t noticed, Traditionis Custodes is not only a punch in the guts of faithful Catholics. It is, also, a slap in the face of Benedict XVI.

The motu proprio denies the very reason for Summorum Pontificum. It says, in some many words, that there never was a valid ground to promulgate it, because there is only one form of the Mass, and this is the Novus Ordo. It further gives dispositions in order to dispatch the Traditional Mass at the speed the bishops (who will be under a great deal deal of pressure to shut down everything) will deem appropriate.

Benedict has, to his disgrace, constantly supported Francis’ work. I have written about it the first two or three times, then I thought the message was clear enough.

I can’t wait for him to let some time pass and, as he has always done in life, do the German thing and go with the flow. I am, however, curious about the excuse he will use this time.

And no, I do not believe that he is not lucid, or that he is manipulated, or that he is kept prisoner in some obscure chamber whilst his doppelgaenger meets journalists and drinks beer with them. I think that he is just not the guy who disagrees.

Francis has just slapped Benedict in the faith, but Benedict has deserved to be slapped in the face. It astonishes me how there could be people who think that, with him on the saddle, things would go much differently than they do now. They would go more slowly, and Benedict’s little, largely unused toy would not be touched; but the direction would be exactly the same.

Pity the poor old man. He may think himself a good guy, but he will have an awful lot to answer for; the more so, as he insisted in keeping the title of emeritus and remain in the Vatican instead of retiring to some monastery as a bishop.