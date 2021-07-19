Starving The Church

Mundabor's Blog

I have writte often, and I am not the only one, that bad dioceses and priests must be starved. Do not give them a dime, period.

This presents, of course, some apparent difficulties. A bad bishop could close the good parishes in order to keep feeding the bad ones. He could get the missing money by starting to monetise the vast patrimony many dioceses have. He could intensify his calls for donations from wealthy donors who, in some countries like the UK, make 70% of the total donations if memory serves me.

However, all this simply should not interest you. You just can’t keep feeding evil people just because they happen to be priests and bishops.

Yes, a miserable V II church near you, led by a priest with a suspiciously high-pitched voice, might close down one day, the building deconsecrated and sold to a developer to be converted in…