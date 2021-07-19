Starving The Church

Jul 19

Posted by

The “don’t give money to bad parishes” reblog

Mundabor's Blog

I have writte often, and I am not the only one, that bad dioceses and priests must be starved. Do not give them a dime, period.

This presents, of course, some apparent difficulties. A bad bishop could close the good parishes in order to keep feeding the bad ones. He could get the missing money by starting to monetise the vast patrimony many dioceses have. He could intensify his calls for donations from wealthy donors who, in some countries like the UK, make 70% of the total donations if memory serves me.

However, all this simply should not interest you. You just can’t keep feeding evil people just because they happen to be priests and bishops.

Yes, a miserable V II church near you, led by a priest with a suspiciously high-pitched voice, might close down one day, the building deconsecrated and sold to a developer to be converted in…

View original post 370 more words

Posted on July 19, 2021, in Traditional Catholicism. Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment.

Leave a reply. Please be concise and to the point.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: