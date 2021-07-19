The Apocalypse In Instalments

Mundabor's Blog

The Evil Clown has just announced his next batch of FrancisCardinals and they are, predictably, atrocious. Most notable are two homosexualists, and very possibly present or past sodomites. One has written the foreword for the notorious book of Father Martina himself.

Let that sink in.

Francis is continuing his work of destruction of everything that he can destroy. The man is of Satan. He could come to this point because there were no bishops and Cardinals willing to stand up to him with more than faint meowing and vain posturing.

Honestly, looking at the average person who, today, professes himself a Catholic, I am tempted to say that he deserves Francis and his cardinals.

Enjoy the ride, Pollyannas all over the world, and apostles of the “sweet Peter on earth” mantra as the man showed that he despises them and everything that is Catholic.

Congratulations, Cardinal Burke & Co. Your…