The Evil Clown Explained

Mundabor's Blog

“I hate you so much…!”

Follow the link to the Mass of the Evil Clown, held in the House of Sodomy.

The money quote is, as recognised by the outlet itself, this one:

“In recent days many people have lost their jobs; they have not been re-employed, they are working illegally … We pray for these brothers and sisters of ours who suffer from this lack of work “.

In one phrase, one can isolate everything that is wrong with this guy. Let us go in order: