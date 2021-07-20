The Evil Clown’s Godless Enablers.

I have read many a stupid thing in my time, and in “catholic” blogs and publications not less than elsewhere; but in the last days we have been reaching a level of idiocy that even I thought hard to fathom.

The idea that the TLM would be rightly persecuted because Traditionalists aren’t nice is the most blasphemous sacrifice ever made on the altar of the religion of niceness that I have seen up to now.

Once again, we see the attitude at work that puts Christ last, and virtue-signalling first. It also shows that the detractors of the Traditional Mass have a flirt with Satan that has been going on for a while, and which now manifests itself in the usual ways of the world: you haven’t followed the rules of the religion of man; you are, therefore, rightly deprived of that which we have grown to hate.

If these people had the first idea of the sacredness of the Mass of the Ages, they would not even think of taking the Mass as a hostage in their stupid fight against proper Catholicism. But the problem is, that the very concept of sacredness has abandoned them, substituted for the religion of tea and biscuits, of easy compromises, of all half and full concessions to the world Satan wants from them and suggests to them.

It’s too dumb even for words. It’s like saying “you deserve to die because you never say good morning” (true or not), but it is, in fact, infinitely worse because the Mass of the Ages is more important than any human life.

The “It’s your fault” party shows that they are, utterly and completely, sold to this world and have completely forgotten the other one.

Let’s hope they repent. I don’t know if they realise it, but they really don’t want to die on the side of the Evil Clown.