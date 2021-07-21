Mundabor's Blog

Tattooes are Grave Matter because they are a sullying and permanent disfiguration of your own body. This is what all generations before The Age Of Madness have believed.

People say to me that it is not in the catechism. This is not relevant. The catechism of JP II is bad, and before that age such a matter was too obvious to even consider.

Twenty Centuries of Christian civilisation have equated tattooes with the savages. Even when I was a child, only seamen (and pirates) were known to have tattoes, and they were the scum of the earth, linked with the dirtiest places, prostitution, dirt of all sorts.

As children, we were taught that tattooed people go to hell, as a matter of course. Hence, no adult was tattooed.

When the crisps packs had water tattooes for children to “play pirates”, we were given them very reluctantly and only after repetition…