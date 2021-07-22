Adolfrancis Goes To War

The less young among my readers will certainly remember the many parodies of Hitler talking to his generals in the 2006 movie “The Downfall”. I never really enjoyed them (because I understand the German that is spoken “behind” the subtitles) but it must have been hilarious for those who saw the movie with subtitles without understanding the language.

Why am I reminding you of the parodies? Because I see the time rapidly approaching when such a parody will be put online, with Francis in the role of Adolf and his generals all explaining to him, sweating and greatly embarrassed, that the offensive has failed, the Traditionalists are advancing on all fronts and even General Cupich has disobeyed his orders and has refused to launch the offensive; at which point Adolfrancis launches into an extremely angry tirade against everybody.

And this, my dear readers, is exactly what we learned today: that even Cupich does not dare, at least for now, to touch the TLM in his Archdiocese.

Ouch!

I have written some days ago that I had the impression that a number of Bishops would calibrate their answer to the Motu Proprio according to their expectation about the residual duration of this rather satanical Pontificate. I have the impression that Cupich sees a Conclave approach in the not too distant future, and does not want to get in there as the useful idiot of the late Francis Of The Evil Circus.

You might say: for now. Hhhmm… not sure about that, and it seems to me that Cupich is just protecting his leftist backside against retaliation from the Evil Clown. The moment to attack is when the general orders the attack. “Perhaps in three months’ time ” isn’t really the answer said general wants to hear, but is still better than “I refuse to carry out the order, mein Fuehrer!”.

Plus, Cupich has the advantage of living in an actual diocese, rather than in a hotel run by a sodomite he protects. Therefore, he can get the temperature and the mood of his sheep (however much he despises them) much better than said Evil Clown, who is so blinded by his fanatical hatred he could not even see a wreckball rapidly advancing towards his nose, much less something imponderable and distant like the anger of Catholics.

Nor is Cupich the only one refusing to attack. Cardinal Mueller has written a long answer to the document which, whilst containing an awful lot of V II delusions, is such a complete takedown of the measure that you would think Mueller is a teacher giving a thorough, utterly humiliating dressing down to the most asinine of his pupils. Many others were less articulate in the detail, but pretty much aligned in the substance. They know what they’re doing, because the acceptance of the very principle that Francis asks them to swallow – the Adolfrancis holocaust of the Mass of the Ages – is a factual impossibility that could utterly ruin them once Francis is six feet under. It is, to continue with the comparison, like Hitler ordering to destroy Paris. It’s not happening, Adolfchen, but we will be making excuses for as long as you live, anyway….

Of course, this military operation is only at the beginning; but it seems to me that it could not have had a worse start for Satan’s troops.

Adolfrancis screaming in rage at his general could, in fact, be not a parody, but a reality just as I write this.