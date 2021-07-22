Trembling Fairies

The scandal of the Grindr Monsignor is bringing up more information that appears extremely interesting. The organisation that procured the data maintains that the data is perfectly legal and free to buy, as Grindr actually sells it to everyone interested (normally, I suppose, for marketing purposes). It would also appear that they already have information about many more prelates.

(Here I must interrupt to make a service announcement: the unbearable droning you are hearing now is the whistling in Father Martina’s ears. Normal service can now resume ).

If we lived in sane times, our Bishops would – after verification of the legality of the information, then you don’t want the Law Firm of Mssrs Fag, Fudge, Packer & Elton suing you – buy everything and embark in the greatest clean-up ever seen in Church history since St Peter Damian’s time. However, we do not live in sane times, which is why we have so many Father Martinas, Bishop Georginas and Cardinal Marinas in the first place. In fact, I can well imagine that, since hearing of such data, many a Bishop fears that he is one of the tracked people himself; then it apoears extremely unlikely that Monsignor Burrill got where he got without a number of them knowing, and some of them knowing for all the wrong reasons.

The organisation that has the data should now make all of it public, and publicly shame the bishops who were offered the information and refused to use it.

As to Francis, something tells me he is now thanking Satan for being too old for apps like Grindr. I might be wrong, of course. Still, the time is rapidly coming when it is perfectly sensible to suspect every leftist priest and prelate to belong to the parish of Sodom.

Quite interesting, this stuff.

It’s almost as if a bunch of faggots had decided to go hard against the Latin Mass, and the punishment had followed very swiftly.