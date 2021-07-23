The Anti-Life, Pro-Muslim Pope

Mundabor's Blog

President Trump has announced already several weeks ago his choice o Brett Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court Justice. We all know that, in the end, this a battle about abortion and “gay” rights, sorry, wrongs. We all aldo know that whilst results might not be immediate, we are at a real crossroads with this.

You would expect the Pope to hammer the defence of life all summer, just to put some pressure on the US Senators.

Nothing too obvious, of course. But strongly enough that people get the message, and insistently enough that this is the talking point of summer 2018.

You would expect that, if Francis had a shred of Catholic faith in it. But the sad truth is, he does not care for the unborn at all. Living Muslims, and how they can destroy a Continent Christianity has shaped, is all he cares about. Such is his…