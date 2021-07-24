Is Francis Ill?

The Evil Clown will *not* celebrate, tomorrow, the Mass for Grandparents’ World Day. More interesting still, this was made known two days earlier, on Friday. This, also, not because of more urgent engagements, but for “health reasons”.

Hhhmmmm. Makes you think, doesn’t it?

I am trying to reflect and remember the last time Francis cancelled something 1) for health reasons 2) two days in advance. There might have been such occasions, but I am sure they weren’t frequent.

So, what is happening? Let us try to make some hypotheses.

Francis just has no desire to celebrate the Mass for the Grandparents. He does not like them, because they might be conservative. He decided to just show them a finger. It can be, of course; but Francis is a guy not below doing these things at the last moment. He could have just ignored any rules of decency and claimed a headache or tiredness on Sunday. Francis is so angry at the horrible failure of Traditionis Carnifices, that his bile has given him health troubles. Or perhaps he just does not want to see anyone and does not want to take part in any public ceremony, lest he begins to insult Catholics like a fishwife on a very bad day, with cameras on. Francis’ health is worsening. It is worsening enough, that the notoriously mendacious press office of the Vatican needs to tell us that he needs to cancel the celebration of mass 1) two days earlier, 2) for health reasons. It is as if the press office were saying to us: “Things will be different from now on; less appearances and more uncertain ones, according to the health of the Unholy Clown”.

The next days and weeks should be attentively observed. They will tell us a lot about whether this is Francis simply throwing more toys out of the pram, or getting nearer to his judgment.

I do not wish the man any suffering, in this life or the next; but he is missing several parts of his body (half a lung and a piece of colon, besides a good part of his brain and the totality of his conscience) and one has the impression that the devil’s augers in hell are now drilling frantically in preparation of the new home for the Evil Clown.

And now: this part is where I should recommend you, as I would in the case of any other pope, to pray that he may get well soon.

Not for this one, I don’t.

Pray that he dies. Without suffering, and for the good of the Church, and possibly repenting (highly unlikely).

But pray that he goes.

Today.