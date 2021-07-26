Pope Francis, The Mainstream Heretic

This article from the American Spectator is, in my opinion, interesting not only for the good exposition of a little part of Francis’ evil shenanigans, but for another important consideration: this is not a specialised publication, but a mainstream conservative outlet.

Of course, mainstream conservative outlets have reported about the Evil Clown many times already; however, it was generally in order to condemn his positions on social issues: his relentless support for illegal immigration, for example.

This time, we have a mainstream outlet writing something that, to a mainstream reader, sounds like something technical: the liturgy.

The message is very clear: “dear lukewarm mainstream Catholics, you need to realise that Francis isn’t just a “good guy” with a sometime inappropriate “social justice streak”. No, this guy is evil. He hates you. He hates your religion. He hates your rites. He hates everything you are trying to keep of your faith”.

I imagine your mainstream, perhaps not even churchgoing Catholic reader reading this from an outlet he trusts, and stopping a moment to pause. Perhaps, this lukewarm Catholic will, now, be curious to know more about the old rite; perhaps, he will resolve to think twice before he sends money to the diocese at Christmas. Perhaps, he will just stop and reflect that the fact that orthodox Catholics are so violently opposed to the edicts of this man thinks that the figure of the pope is just not what his lukewarm parents thought (and taught him) he was. In fact, the most important effect of such article is, if you ask me, of making Francis’ heresy, not only his outlandish “social” stances (JP II wasn’t bad at easy rhetoric, either) a mainstream event.

Go on this way, Frankie boy. Keep doing this, and the jokes along the lines of “is the Pope Catholic” will spread way beyond conservative Catholic circles, making of you the most universally appreciated Great Joke after Greta Thunberg.

The Lord works in mysterious ways. He may use, to touch hearts and intrigue minds, ways that are not the usual ones. He might, in fact, be using the Evil Clown to allow the Tridentine Mass to be more widely known among people who have lost, a long time ago, interest in the clown masses they grew up with.

As Francis becomes a mainstream heretic, the Mass of the Ages becomes a wider topic of conversation. This helps us in both ways, helping us to recover proper Catholicism as it direct the attention on the proper liturgy.

Do not get discouraged. Do not be despondent. Do not give in to defeatism.

Providence is at work all the time.

Even through heretical popes.