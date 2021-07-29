Priorities

I am a deeply flawed human being. My fallen nature catches up with me with shocking frequency. I am, as a whole, unworthy of the many graces God keeps giving me (by keeping me alive, and healthy, for example) day in and day out. But… But….

Is hating a hateful individual like the Evil Clown among my (manifold) flaws? Certainly not!

Francis has never done anything to me personally. He never kicked my cat, or took my place in the queue, or disrespected me in any way. I am positive that he never even neglected to pass me the salt! I have no reason to have any personal resentment against him!

Still, I wish he died today. This very moment. As I write this. I actually pray (though, being a deeply flawed individual, not with anywhere the frequency I should) for the Evil Clown’s painless death. Mind, I wish him Salvation, with all my heart, with all the charity I can muster. Still, I hope the guy reaches room temperature as soon as may be.

Why is that? And does this make me bad?

The first question is easily answered: because I love Christ and His Church and I see in Francis, like everyone with a brain, an enemy of both.

Do you love your Country? Do you wish death (not damnation!) on those who have declared war to it, have attacked it and want to destroy it? Yes, I am sure. If you didn’t, I would question your patriotism. You can, of course, wish that the war goes to an end and the attack ceases. Still, as long as the war goes on, you want your enemies’ skulls to be introduced to the bullets of your soldiers. Does this, then, make you bad? On the contrary: it makes you a Patriot. Has the soldier, whose skull you wish to see introduced to a bullet, done anything personal to you? Certainly not. It’s not personal, you see. It’s about what we love.

Now: how more important is Christ and your Church than your Fatherland? My answer: infinitely so. Therefore, I should, most certainly, wish for the (earthly) number one enemy of the Church to die. I should do so because it is about what I love, and if I wished this guy a long Pontificate because I love to “feel good” in my supposed humanitarianism, this would unavoidably mean that Christ and His Church are less important to me than my own desire to “feel good”.

It’s not difficult, really.

Get your priorities straight, and such questions will be answered automatically. Get your priorities wrong, and your answers will be just as flawed.

Francis is at war with Christ and His Church. I wish he ended the war; but, as long at the war goes on, I will wish the death of the enemy.