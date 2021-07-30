Worse Than Cowardinals?

Mundabor's Blog

How many are like this one?

Seriously, how would a Conclave look like, from the inside, today?

Screeching, bitching voices? Wrists dangling in the air? Old men in drags? Lewd acts between old “lovers”?

How many Cardinals are homos? How many do not ever care to hide it in their circles, sure of impunity? And how many (hopefully the majority; but at this point, who knows?) are straight, but too afraid of doing anything?

Remember when Paper Tiger Cowardinal Burke started to talk of a correction due anytime from (please don’t laugh) January 2017? Could it be that Paper Tiger roared because he thought he had the support of a couple of dozen other Cowardinals, and the Vatican Gay Mafia silenced them because they were all compromised, many of them with sodomy?

Seriously, we must pose the question now: in a world in which a McCarrick is given the highest…