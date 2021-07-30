Worse Than Cowardinals?

Jul 30

Posted by

The Cowardinals Reblog

Mundabor's Blog

How many are like this one?

Seriously, how would a Conclave look like, from the inside, today?

Screeching, bitching voices? Wrists dangling in the air? Old men in drags? Lewd acts between old “lovers”?

How many Cardinals are homos? How many do not ever care to hide it in their circles, sure of impunity? And how many (hopefully the majority; but at this point, who knows?) are straight, but too afraid of doing anything?

Remember when Paper Tiger Cowardinal Burke started to talk of a correction due anytime from (please don’t laugh) January 2017? Could it be that Paper Tiger roared because he thought he had the support of a couple of dozen other Cowardinals, and the Vatican Gay Mafia silenced them because they were all compromised, many of them with sodomy?

Seriously, we must pose the question now: in a world in which a McCarrick is given the highest…

View original post 51 more words

Posted on July 30, 2021, in Traditional Catholicism. Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment.

Leave a reply. Please be concise and to the point.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: