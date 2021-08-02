Enjoy The Pinocchio Mass

Aug 2

In substitution for the Mass of the Ages, courtesy of a great liturgist called Jorge Bergolio, I give you

the Pinocchio mass.

This is old (first posted the day after the Most Tragic Event), but gives a very clear idea of what this guy had in store for you, instead of Catholicism, from the start.

As I said in the original post: yes, I pity the children.

But I pity this little tool of Satan more.

