Meet Pope Frankie, The Air-Conditioned Buffoon.

The hypocrisy of the Evil Clown really knows no bounds.

He never tires of warning us that therevis a climate “emergency “, which means we only have a limited time to save the planet; we all need to do our bit; we must live simply, renounce to consumption, bow in front on the poor and, in general, promote ecosocialism.

Then he has the Paul VI Hall in Rome air conditioned, so the humble wheelchair lover does not have to stand the heat. This is not even Nancy Pelosi hypocrisy. This is Bill Gates hypocrisy.

Still: every time I read one of these news, after the first spike of adrenaline, I thank the Lord that He allows everybody who has eyes to see to realise the almost inconceivable scale of phoniness of this guy.

Francis is an evil clown. As such, he manages to be a clown even in those rare days in which he does not say anything evil. It’s not only the way he talks, you see. It’s everything he is.

So we now have pope Evil Clown, the air-conditioned buffoon.